Karan Johar's Son Yash Combing His Hair To Look 'Fancy' Is The Cutest Thing You Will See Today

Karan Johar's videos featuring his twins Yash and Roohi are getting cuter by the day. The filmmaker, who has been sharing adorable videos of his kids every day during the lockdown, made us go aww again after he Instagrammed glimpses of his son Yash combing his hair to look "fancy." Karan Johar shared a video on his Instagram story, in which Yash can be seen adorably combing his hair with a brush. When Karan asks him, "Yash, what are you doing with that brush?" the little munchkin replies, "I am combing my hair and I am going fancy." Yash's reply leaves Karan Johar in splits.

A couple of days ago, Karan Johar shared a video of his twins dancing "like no one's watching." In the video, the kids could be seen having a fun time in Karan's walk-in closet. Roohi's adorable performance to the track Choti Si Umar Mein even stole the show on the Internet. Sharing the video, Karan wrote: "JGT! Johar's got talent!" and added the hashtags #lockdownwiththejohars and #dancelikenooneiswatching. Check out the video here:

On the work front, Karan Johar will once again don the director's hat for his period drama Takht. The film's cast includes Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Karan Johar has previously directed movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan and Student Of The Year.