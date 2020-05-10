Karan Johar's Twins Yash And Roohi Dance Like No One's Watching

Yash and Roohi in a still from the video. (courtesy karanjohar)

Another day, another post from "Lockdown With The Johars" or should we say "Johar's Got Talent." Well, Karan Johar posted a super cute video of his twins Yash and Roohi dancing, on his Instagram profile and cute can't even begin to describe it. It will be tough to pick what we liked more about the post, Roohi and Yash's dance or Karan Johar's commentary. KJo says in the video: "Wow, what dancers! India's got talent." Later in the video when Roohi changes the track to Choti Si Umar Mein, KJo says, "Wow! Roohi What a classic performance we are giving. I love this versatile performance." Meanwhile, Yash is seen applying lip balm. Karan signs off the video and says, "Okay, that's it from the dancers. Toodles." He captioned the video: "JGT ! Johar's got talent! #lockdownwiththejohars #dancelikenooneiswatching."

Take a look at the video here:

Earlier this week, Karan Johar posted a video from Yash and Roohi's favourite spot - the closet and wrote: "Well we are now back in the closet but this time with a twist #lockdownwiththejohars." In the video, KJo asked Yash: "What are you looking for? To which the little one replied that he was looking for a washing machine. Pointing towards a locker, Yash said, "This is a washing machine." An amused Karan Johar schooled his son and said, "This is not a washing machine. This is a tijori." ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

Karan Johar welcomed Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in the year 2017. In terms of work, Karan Johar's upcoming ventures as a producer include Sooryavanshi, Dostana 2, and Brahmastra. He directed a segment of Netflix's Ghost Stories and produced Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, recently. He will also be directing the period drama Takht, which stars Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor among others.