Karan Johar's Twins Roohi And Yash Are Back In His Closet And Raising Hell

In today's episode of "Lockdown with the Johars," Yash and Roohi are back to their favourite spot - their father Karan Johar's closet. On Thursday, Karan Johar posted a new video on his Instagram profile and he captioned the video: "Well we are now back in the closet but this time with a twist #lockdownwiththejohars." In the video, KJo asked Yash: "What are you looking for? To which the little one replied that he was looking for a washing machine. Pointing towards a locker, Yash said, "This is a washing machine." An amused Karan Johar schooled his son and said, "This is not a washing machine. This is a tijori." KJo added, "What do I do with this? Currently, absolutely nothing. Given the current economic situations of all our lives, I wish it was a washing machine. It would have been more useful."

Earlier, Yash and Roohi reviewed their father's dancing skills, his fashion sense, the way he sings and also, in a way, "became his diet police." Check out some of the videos from KJo's "Lockdown with the Johars" here:

Karan Johar welcomed Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in the year 2017. On the work front, Karan Johar's upcoming ventures as a producer include Sooryavanshi, Dostana 2, and Brahmastra. He directed a segment of Netflix's Ghost Stories and produced Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, recently. He will also be directing the period drama Takht, which stars Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor among others.