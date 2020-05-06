Kajol's Sunday Face Is Same As Monday, Wednesday And Every Other Day Face

Kajol shared this image. (courtesy kajol)

Kajol has the perfect expressions and photographs for every mood and occasion. The reason we brought this up today is because the 45-year-old actress shared a goofy albeit cute picture of herself on her Instagram profile. Dressed in an oversized shirt and with her hair styled in a bun, Kajol can be seen smiling in the photograph and her expressions are arguably the best thing about the picture. Kajol's caption on the post sums up pretty much everyone's mood during lockdown. She wrote: "When Sunday and Monday are just the same." She added the hashtags #lockdownstories and #WaybackWednesday.

Take a look at Kajol's post here:

On World Laughter Day (May 3), the actress shared a collage which featured stunning pictures, in which she could be seen smiling with all her heart. "Mission control. World Laughter Day," she wrote.

Last month, Kajol posted a lovely picture with her mother and veteran actress Tanuja. She wrote: "Flashback Friday ...... Miss my mom. It's all our 45 day quarantine anniversary." Check out the post here:

Kajol was last seen Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi, which also stars Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Sandhya Mhatre, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayam.

Earlier this year, Kajol starred as warrior Tanaji Malusare's wife Savitribai Malusare in the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which her husband Ajay Devgn played the titular role and Saif Ali Khan played Tanhaji's nemesis Udaybhan Rathod. The film performed exceptionally well at the box office.