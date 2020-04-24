Guess Who Kajol Is Missing On Their '45-Day Quarantine Anniversary'?

Kajol shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kajol )

Kajol's latest post on Instagram is dedicated to her actress mom Tanuja. The Dilwale actress, who is currently living with actor husband Ajay Devgn and their kids in lockdown, is missing her mother very much. On Friday, Kajol browsed through her family album and shared a throwback photo of herself and her mom. The picture features a happy mother-daughter moment. Kajol can be seen hugging Tanuja as they both happily pose for a selfie. Kajol looks stunning in a red outfit while Tanuja looks gorgeous as always in a white printed saree. Sharing the picture, Kajol wrote: "Flashback Friday ... Miss my mom. It's our 45-day quarantine anniversary."

Tanuja has featured in a number of iconic films like Haathi Mere Saathi, Bandish, Anokha Rishta, Jewel Thief, Jeene Ki Raah, Suhaagan, Swarg Narak, Adhikar, Rakhwala and Anubhav. She was last seen in the 2018 Bengali film Shonar Pahar.

Kajol, in quarantine, is spending her time by reading books and making trips down memory lane. In one of her posts, she shared a throwback picture of herself from her Paris trip and wrote: "Throwback to Paris a few years back ... the most famous place there is very far in the background... spotted it." The "most famous place" she referred to in the caption is the Eiffel Tower. See her post here:

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. She played the role of warrior Tanaji Malusare's wife Savitribai Malusare in the film, in which Ajay Devgn played the titular role and Saif Ali Khan played Tanhaji's nemesis Udaybhan Rathod.