On Nysa's Birthday, Kajol Couldn't Be Happier That Her Daughter's 'Almost An Adult'

After an adorable birthday wish from dad Ajay Devgn, it was time for Nysa to get a birthday greeting from mom Kajol. On Nysa's birthday on Monday, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress Instagrammed a montage of family throwback memories to wish her daughter, who just turned 17. "Almost an adult. All of 17 and part of my heart always. Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world," Kajol wrote in her heart-felt message. The video features glimpse of much, much younger versions of Nysa. In the hashtags, Kajol added: "All grown up" and "Love my baby girl." Kajol and Ajay Devgn are also parents to a son named Yug.

Take a look at Kajol's post for Nysa here:

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn made Nysa's birthday special with what appears to be a glimpse of the celebrations. He also revealed that Nysa's birthday celebrations are restricted to home boundaries as the country is currently in lockdown till May 3. "Happy Birthday, dear daughter. Wishing you every happiness today and forever. Stay home, stay safe," he wrote.

Nysa also got an adorable birthday wish for none other than her maasi Tanisha Mukerji. "Happy, happy birthday, my puppykins! Here am using your all grown up pic! Love you so much my heart feels too small to contain it! Have a quarantine birthday and I promise to make it up to you when we are free again," she wrote.

Nysa studies in Singapore and is currently home with her family in Mumbai. When Nysa joined school sometime in 2018, Kajol had said in interviews that Nysa leaving home was more difficult for Ajay Devgn than her. Kajol hasn't revealed any plans for Nysa's probable debut in Bollywood yet. Happy birthday, Nysa!