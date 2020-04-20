What Kajol Thinks A Trikini Suitable For 2020 Should Look Like

Kajol from the sets of her film (courtesy kajol)

Kajol took out some time from the birthday celebrations of her daughter Nysa on Monday to share her idea of a trikini, which would be best suited during the coronavirus outbreak. A trikini, a variation of the bikini and the monokini, is usually a three-piece swimsuit. But in Kajol's imagination, the trikini concept got a little bit personalised as she shared a photo of a bikini and a matching mask, which says "The Trikini 2020." Meanwhile, Kajol has been posting glimpses of her life in lockdown on Instagram. Take a look at Kajol's Instagram story here. LOL. This is so relatable.

Kajol, who is known for her quirky and interesting posts on Instagram, recently shared her lockdown mood with a throwback to Paris memories. "Throwback to Paris a few years back ... the most famous place there is very far in the background... spotted it?"

Her work from home selfie kind of looks like this: "Rereading my library. Sorry I'm working!"

Kajol also shared her fix to drive away the gloom during lockdown: "Day 9 of quarantine and it's a wonder how much better a stick of lipstick and a wash of mascara make you feel."

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. She also featured in the short film Devi.

India is currently in a state of lockdown till May 3. India has over 17,260 positive cases of the coronavirus, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat and Rajasthan are the worst affected states in India.