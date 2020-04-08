This Is What Is Keeping Kajol Busy In Coronavirus Lockdown

Kajol shared this picture. (courtesy: kajol)

Kajol is keeping her Instafam busy with snippets from her personal diaries on her Instagram profile. On Wednesday, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress shared a sneak peek of how she is utilizing her time in coronavirus lockdown - and it seems, we have found a new fan of Amish Tripathi on the block. The 45-year-old actress shared a super cute picture of herself in spectacles posing with Amish's mythological thriller Raavan: Enemy Of Aryavarta. Sharing the picture, Kajol gave us a glimpse of her "working" mode - which is "rereading" her library. "Rereading my library. Sorry I'm working," wrote Kajol. She also added the hashtags "pick a book" and "friends for life" to her post. Take a look:

Kajol, in coronavirus lockdown, has been doing it all - from posing in "a stick of lipstick and a wash of mascara" to sharing priceless throwback pictures and taking her fans back in time. Take a look:

Kajol shared this "Wave and smile" throwback on her second day of self-quarantine and wrote, "Hey there, how you doin'? Give me your best ideas of chilling at home, I'll repost the most interesting ones on my Insta stories."

The actress shared a beautiful snippet, which seems to be a glimpse from her shoot diaries of the 2015 romantic-drama Dilwale. Sharing the picture of herself, Kajol accompanied it with a thoughtful caption: "Are you ready to open the curtains and look at the world again?" This is the picture we are talking about:

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the short film Devi. Directed by Priyanka Banerjee, the film also starred eight other actresses. Before that, Kajol featured in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior opposite her husband Ajay Devgn.