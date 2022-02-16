Kajol, Tanuja, Rakesh Roshan And Others Visit Bappi Lahiri's House

Kajol and Tanuja at Bappi Lahiri's house.

Highlights Bappi Lahiri died in Mumbai on Tuesday night

Alka Yagnik was also pictured at Bappi Lahiri's house

So was singer Shaan

After the death of veteran music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri, members of the film fraternity, paid tribute to him. Bappi Lahiri died at the age of 69 in Mumbai on Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, Kajol, along with her mother and veteran actress Tanuja, was pictured at Bappi Lahiri's house. Kajol's cousin Sharbani Mukerjee was also photographed at Bappi Lahiri's residence. Singers Shaan and Alka Yagnik also paid a visit to Bappi Lahiri's home to pay their condolences to his family. Composer Lalit Pandit also visited Bappi Lahiri's family on Tuesday.

Kajol and her mother Tanuja at Bappi Lahiri's house:

Kajol and Tanuja at Bappi Lahiri's house. Kajol and Tanuja at Bappi Lahiri's house.

Kajol and Tanuja arriving at Bappi Lahiri's house.

Kajol's cousin Sharbani Mukerjee was also pictured at Bappi Lahiri's residence.

Sharbani Mukerjee at Bappi Lahiri's house.

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan at Bappi Lahiri's house:

Rakesh Roshan at Bappi Lahiri's house.

Alka Yagnik, Shaan and Lalit Pandit at Bappi Lahiri's house:

Alka Yagnik at Bappi Lahiri's house.

Lalit Pandit at Bappi Lahiri's house.

Shaan at Bappi Lahiri's house.

On Tuesday morning, Kajol wrote an emotional note on social media for Bappi Lahiri. "Today we lost the disco king, Bappi Da you were not only an amazing music composer and singer but also a beautiful and happy soul. End of an Era. May your soul rest in peace," she wrote.

Bappi Lahiri was best-known for delivering popular songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi, to name a few. His last Bollywood song was titled Bhankas was for the 2020 film Baaghi 3, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.

Bappi Lahiri's music rules the charts, especially in 80s and the 90s with his Disco tracks. Among his most popular ones, were tracks from the films Disco Dancer, Dance Dance and Namak Halaal. He composed and sang musical gems like Koi Yaha Naache Naache from Disco Dancer and Pyar Bina Chain Kaha from Saheb, to name a few. Besides his music, Bappi Lahiri was known for his signature style of wearing gold chains and sunglasses.