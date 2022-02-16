Bappi Lahiri, Pioneer Of Disco In Bollywood, Dies At 69

A file photo of Bappi Lahiri. (courtesy: bappilahiri_official_)

Highlights Bappi Lahiri died in Mumbai

He died at the age of 69

He died in a hospital in Mumbai last night

Composer Bappi Lahiri, known for his synthesized disco beats, died in a hospital in Mumbai last night at the age of 69. He had been in hospital for a month being treated for multiple health issues, reports news agency PTI. "Bappi Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of CritiCare hospital, told PTI.

Tributes from Bollywood to Bappi Lahiri flooded in this morning. Akshay Kumar tweeted: "Today we lost another gem from the music industry. Bappi Da, your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti." Ajay Devgan tweeted: "Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha and Disco Dancer. Shanti Dada. You will be missed."

Today we lost another gem from the music industry... Bappi Da,your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 16, 2022

Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer.

Shanti Dada You will be missed — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 16, 2022

Bappi Lahiri, one of the most influential figures in Indian film music, was a pioneer of disco in the Bollywood of the 80s and 90s, composing superhit soundtracks for films such as Disco Dancer, Dance Dance, Chalte Chalte and Namak Halaal. He also had extensive music credits in the world of Bengali cinema. He sang several of his own compositions, among them Koi Yaha Naache Naache from Disco Dancer and Pyar Bina Chain Kaha from Saheb. Bappi da, as he was known fondly, cut a dashing figure with his trademark gold chains and sunglasses.

Bappi Lahiri, real name Alokesh, had a brief career as a politician as well, joining the BJP in 2014. He lost the Lok Sabha election that year to a Trinamool candidate.

Bappi Lahiri's last Bollywood song was Bhankas for the 2020 film Baaghi 3. He is survived by his son Bappa and daughter Rema.