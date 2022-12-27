Viral Video: Man Dancing To 'Jimmy Jimmy' Steals The Show At Wedding

The short clip is surely a delight to watch.

Indian weddings are incomplete without stellar dance performances. Now, a man dancing to Bappi Lahiri's hit track 'Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja' is going viral and the internet is loving it. The video was shared by Rohit Vishwas on Instagram and shows a man dancing to the tunes of the song, matching the beat just perfectly.

The video was shared on December 9. In the video, a man, wearing blazer and trousers is seen grooving to the song while others present at the venue cheer for him. He performs so effortlessly and energetically. Furthermore, he nails every hook and step. The short clip is surely a delight to watch.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has amassed 19,000 views and around two thousand likes. "Jimmy jimmy aaja aaja," reads the caption of the video along with dancing and clapping emojis.

Several people commented on the man's spectacular dancing skills.

"Govinda is also fail in front of him" reads a comment.

Another person said, "Kya baat hai sir"

"Super," said a third user.

"Nice," added a fourth person.

Many people also left fire emojis and clapping emojis to appreciate the man's dancing skills.

Also Read: Watch: Band's Soulful Rendition Of 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja' Impresses Internet

In a similar incident, a clip of an elderly man, donning a kurta pyjama, seen dancing at a wedding function on Hardy Sandhu's hit song 'Titliaan Warga' took the internet by storm. He is matching the steps to the tune of the song and looks very elegant doing the same. Others in the video are also seen smiling and appreciating the man's dancing skills.

Featured Video Of The Day On Camera, Leopard Leaps Over Fence, Attacks Car In Assam