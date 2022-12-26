Watch: Band's Soulful Rendition Of 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja' Impresses Internet

The video has garnered more than 20,000 likes and over 206,000 views.

Just a few weeks back, a video of a Pakistani girl named Ayesha dancing to 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' at a wedding reception went viral on the internet. The remixed version of Lata Mangeshkar's hit song from the 1954 film 'Nagin' became an instant hit on Instagram reels and many social media users recreated her dance performance. Now, a video featuring a band's soulful cover of the viral song is gaining traction online.

The video was shared by the Instagram page Stereo India. "This 'Bheega Bheega' cover is much more entertaining than the viral girl's dance," a text inserted on the clip read. "Yay or nay," the caption of the post read.

Watch the video below:

The clip was shared two days back and since then it has garnered more than 20,000 likes and over 206,000 views. The video showed a group of boys sitting in a red-lit room and singing the hit number.

Internet users were quick to react to the post. They flooded the comment section with hearts, fire and lovestruck emojis. While some called the clip "beautiful," others simply wrote that the rendition just took their heart.

"Too good singing by the youngsters and I think It will create a history, if they continue with this rhythm," wrote one user. "Thank you for blessing my feed," said another.

A third user commented, "Loved the vibe," while a fourth added, "Wow.... I just lovedddd it. God bless u guys!"

Meanwhile, earlier this month, a video of a police officer dancing to 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' had gone viral online. The cop named Eksha Hangma Subba from Sikkim recreated the hook step and her video garnered over 8 million views. Along with the video, she wrote, "No offence." In the video, she was seen grooving to the hit number and recreating the dance steps in her uniform at a beautiful location.



