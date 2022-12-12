Video Showing Woman Police Officer Dancing To 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja' Goes Viral

Internet dropped heartfelt comments for the police officer.

Just weeks back, a video of a Pakistani girl named Ayesha dancing to 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' at a wedding reception went viral on the internet. The remixed version of Lata Mangeshkar's hit number from the 1954 film Nagin became an instant hit on Instagram reels and many social media users recreated her dance performance. Now, a woman police officer named Eksha Hangma Subba from Sikkim recreated the hook step and the video has garnered over 8 million views.

Ms Hangma is a police officer, supermodel, biker and boxer. Along with the video, she wrote, "No offence." In the video, she can be seen grooving to the hit number and recreating the dance steps in her uniform at a beautiful location.

Watch the video here:

Internet dropped heartfelt comments for the police officer. A user commented, "Ahhhh ur stunning outfit has my heart." Another user wrote, "Khakhi outfit looks much more savage than green lehenga."

"Cuteness overloaded," the third user commented.

"You're absolute, cute and adorable honey," the fourth user wrote.

Ms Subba often posts videos and pictures on her Instagram handle and enjoys a massive fan following of 184,000 followers. She was also part of the second season of MTV Supermodel of the year. She was among the top 9 at the show.

In fact, industrialist Anand Mahindra also tweeted about her and called her a wonder woman. He wrote, "The North East is brimming with extraordinary people. I tweeted about Prem from Manipur, India's 'IronMan.' And now, here's another Superhero; Eksha puts Wonder Woman in the shade."

