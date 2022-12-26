Watch: Mumbai Police's Sweet Gesture For Artist Gets Thumbs Up From Internet

A Mumbai policeman enjoying the song.

Mumbai Police is very active on social media. It often posts content that is not only informative, but also impresses internet users by capitalising on the trending topics. The Mumbai Police has continued the tradition by reposting a video of two cops patiently listening to an artist's rendition of today's popular songs. The video has been posted on Mumbai Police's Instagram account and liked by more than 68,000 users. Several users have also commented on the post, appreciating the police's way to connect with the people.

"Mumbaikar Mumbai Police - a great 'love storiyan' indeed!" the police said on Instagram, reposting artist Shiv's post.

The video shows the artist singing 'Kesariya Tera' from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra' with his two friends and two policemen enjoying it.

One of the cops is sitting on his motorcycle wearing helmet and is seen smiling. The other one is standing near him and listening to the song.

The artist's friends, meanwhile, sing along and enjoy the moment.

"Man I love Bombay and the police there! Y'all make us feel so safe and secure!" commented one Instagram user. "V mumbaikars adore our mumbai police. They r our kaka's bhau... without tying rakhis, our protectors they r.lucky to b in their selfless unlimited care," said another.

The artist also commented on the post, thanking Mumbai police. "The people were very nice to me....and didn't think that I'll get this nice experience in mumbai....Thankyou for your service mumbai police," Shiv said in his Instagram comment.

Mumbai police often share photos and videos on their Instagram handle that create awareness. Anything that is happening in the world is likely to catch the attention of the police department.