Blood On The Dance Floor: Bappi Lahiri Gave Us Disco To Die For

For many of us who grew up in the 80s and 90s, Bappi Lahiri's disco beats were the soundtrack to our lives. The composer-singer gave Bollywood some of its most memorable music; he also had extensive credits in Bengali cinema. died in a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday night at the age of 69. He had been in hospital for a month being treated for several health issues, reports news agency PTI. Bappi da, as he was known to peers and fans, was discharged on Monday; a day later, his heath worsened and he was taken back to hospital where he died.

Bappi Lahiri was born Alokesh Lahiri to Bengali parents who were classical singers. He was related to Kishore Kumar, a cousin of his mother's, and the Ganguly family. He began to play the table at a very young age and was trained by his parents in music.

Bappi Lahiri composed his first film soundtracks in the late 70s. Nanha Shikari and Charitra of 1973 are listed as his first credits. His breakout films came soon after - 1975's Zakhmee and Chalte Chalte the next year. The melodious title track of Chalte Chalte, sung by Kishore Kumar, was the first of many iconic songs that Bappi da would compose.

In contrast to the melodic Chalte Chalte were the synthesized disco sound that Bappi Lahiri pioneered and popularised in the early 80s. In 1982, Disco Dancer became a smash hit, in large part because of its music. It's soundtrack - the dance hits Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja, I Am A Disco Dancer and Koi Yahan Nache Nache balanced by the ballad Yaad Aa Raha Hain - became instantly iconic. The same year, Bappi Lahiri scored Namak Hallal, composing songs like Jawani Jaaneman, Raat Baki and Pag Ghungroo.

The music of 1984's Sharaabi with songs like De De Pyar De, Thodisi To Peeli Hain and Inteha Ho Gayi won Bappi Lahiri a Filmfare Award for Best Music. He was on a roll all through the 80s and well into the 90s with Dance Dance, Saaheb, Sailaab, Thanedaar and other films.

Bappi Lahiri sang many of his own compositions, among them Koi Yahan Nache Nache from Disco Dancer and Pyar Bina Chain Kaha from Saaheb. His talents as singer were recruited by Vishal-Shekhar for 2011 film The Dirty Picture for which Bappi Lahiri sang the hit duet Ooh La La with Shreya Ghoshal. In 2017, a recreated version of his original song Tamma Tamma appeared on the soundtrack of Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Bappi Lahiri also composed music for several Bengali films like Ogo Bodhu Shundori and Guru Dakshina. His discography includes scores for Telugu and Tamil films as well. His last compositions were the songs Bhankas and Arre Pyar Kar Le from Baaghi 3 and Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan in 2020.

Bappi Lahiri was known for his flamboyant style, decked out in trademark gold chains and flashy sunglasses. He had a brief political career, contesting Lok Sabha elections in 2014 on a BJP ticket and losing to the Trinamool Congress candidate.

Bappi Lahiri is survived by son Bappa, with whom he co-composed music for 2013 Telugu film Action 3D, and daughter Rema.