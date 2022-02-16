Bappi Lahiri, 'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna': Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, Adnan Sami And The Music World's Tribute

A throwback of Bappi Lahiri with Shreya .(courtesy: shreyaghoshal)

Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri died at the age of 69. The music world remembered the legend through his songs and compositions. Shreya Ghoshal, who sang Ooh La La with Bappi Lahiri for the 2011 film The Dirty Picture, shared a throwback picture with him and she wrote: "The most iconic personality, a true rock star of our country. Have been so fortunate to have had your blessings through my career, got several opportunities to sing with you. Bappi da, you have gone too soon. Will miss you terribly. Rest in peace. Om Shanti."

Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani, who co-judged several reality TV shows with Bappi Lahiri and worked with him The Dirty Picture song Ooh La La, and Tune Maari Entriyaan from Gunday, wrote: "First my Dad, then Lataji, now Bappi Da. 2022 is really hitting hard. Far too hard. My deepest condolences to Bappa, Rema, Mrs Lahiri and the grandkids. I'm still unable to process this."

Singer Adnan Sami remembered Bappi Lahiri with his iconic song Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna from the film Chalte Chalte was sung by Kishore Kumar. Adnan Sami wrote for Bappi Lahiri: "He was India's First 'ROCK STAR'! He was full of love and generosity! Will miss him dearly..."Chalte Chalte... Mere Ye Geet Yaad Rakhna... Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna... Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna... Rest in peace dear Bappi Da."

In a separate post, Adnan Sami posted throwback pictures with the legend and he wrote: "Dil Mein Ho Tum... Aankhon Mein Tum..." #RIP #BappiLahiri."

Shankar Mahadevan wrote: "This is devastating! We just had the honor and pleasure of having Bappi Lahiri on our set for Saregama. and now he is no more! Just unbelievable! Will miss you Sir. Prayers for the entire family."

"We will miss you Bappi da," wrote Himesh Reshammiya.

Shekhar Ravjiani tweeted: "Will miss you Dada Bappi Lahiri." In a separate tweet, he posted a throwback with the legend.

Bappi Lahiri was best-known for delivering popular songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi, to name a few. His last Bollywood song was titled Bhankas was for the 2020 film Baaghi 3, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.