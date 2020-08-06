Kajol, 'Still Young And Kicking' At 46, Writes A Thank You Note To Fans

Kajol shared this image. (courtesy: kajol)

Kajol, who celebrated her 46th birthday on Wednesday, shared an adorable picture of herself on her Instagram profile and she added a thank you note for all her fans and well-wishers along with it. In her "note to self," Kajol wrote: "A big virtual kiss to each one of you for taking out the time to send me so much love and warmth. Thank you so much to my fans from all around the world who sent those lovely personalized notes, The kid in me loved the balloons. Note to self - Still young and kicking, birthdays are just a day to celebrate me."

Meanwhile, Kajol's husband and Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn shared an adorable birthday post and wrote: "Happy returns of the day, forever and always."

On Wednesday, Kajol's sister Tanishaa, in her birthday greeting for Kajol, wrote: "Happy birthday, my gorgeous beautiful soul... My sister! Thank you for teaching me how to love! Love you so much!"

The actress was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi, which also starred Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Sandhya Mhatre, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayam. She was also a part of the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which she played the role of warrior Tanhaji Malusare's wife Savitribai Malusare. Ajay Devgn played the titular role in the film, while Saif Ali Khan featured as the antagonist.

Kajol's next project is the Netflix film Tribhanga, which will mark her digital debut. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Tribhanga will be directed by Renuka Sahane and it will also star Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.