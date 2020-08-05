Here's How Kajol's Birthday Was Made Memorable By Sister Tanishaa

Tanishaa shared this photo. (Image courtesy: tanishaamukerji)

On actress Kajol's 46th birthday, her sister Tanishaa shared a bunch of pictures of themselves and made the actress' day memorable in her own special way. Kajol and Tanishaa are the daughters of actress Tanuja. The birthday album comprises the duo's pictures from their last year's Durga Puja celebrations, as well as from their throwback diaries. In one of the photos, Kajol and Tanishaa, who is also an actress, can be seen laughing from all their heart while in another, they can be seen posing with their mom. Sharing the images, Tanishaa wished her "gorgeous" sister like this: "Happy birthday, my gorgeous beautiful soul... my sister! Thank you for teaching me how to love! Love you so much!"

A couple of days ago, on Raksha Bandhan, Tanisha shared this heart-warming message for Kajol and her other siblings: "Happy Raksha Bandhan to my sisters who have always protected me! The strongest most beautiful women in my life. I love you!"

Earlier on Wednesday, Kajol's husband, actor Ajay Devgn, shared an adorable birthday post for her on social media. He posted a candid photo of themselves and accompanied it with this sweet note: "Happy returns of the day, forever and always."

Kajol was last seen in short film Devi. Her next project is Renuka Shahane's Tribhanga, which will mark her digital debut. The film will also star Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. Tribhanga, produced by Ajay Devgn Films and Alchemy Productions, will release on Netflix.

Tanishaa made her Bollywood debut with the 2003 film Sssshhh.... She went on to work in films like Tango Charlie, Neal 'N' Nikki, Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao and Sarkar Raj. She has also starred in several south films. Tanishaa has also participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.