Kajol Shares ROFL Food Tip For When The 'Mind Is Busy Travelling'

Kajol took a break of sorts from her staple #MeWhenI series of posts and shared a stunning picture of herself on her Instagram profile on Wednesday afternoon. The caption that she accompanied her post with was a cherry on the cake. Kajol wrote in her post: "If your mind is going to travel so far today, you really ought to pack a sandwich." Renuka Shahane, who will be directing Kajol's next project Tribhanga, dropped several heart emojis in the comments section of her post. Kajol's friend and designer Manish Malhotra wrote: "Stunning you." However, many fans couldn't get past her ROFL caption. "Foodie forever," wrote a fan. "Love the picture and the caption," added another.

The actress has been actively sharing throwback pictures on the photo sharing application. Kajol decodes her expressions in the pictures usually with a witty caption and the hashtag #MeWhenI." Check out some of her posts here:

Kajol's next project is the Netflix film Tribhanga, which will mark her digital debut. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Tribhanga will be directed by Renuka Sahane and it will also star Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

The actress was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi, which also starred Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Sandhya Mhatre, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayam. She was also a part of the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which she played the role of warrior Tanhaji Malusare's wife Savitribai Malusare. Ajay Devgn played the titular role in the film, while Saif Ali Khan featured as the antagonist.