Kajol Reveals Ajay Devgn 'Was Desperately Trying To Get The Pandit To Hurry Up' During Their Wedding

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's love story is no less than a fairy tale. Kajol, who married Ajay in 1999, revealed that the actor was "desperately trying to get the pandit to hurry up" during the pheras and he even "tried to bribe him." ROFL. In a recent post for social media blog Humans Of Bombay, Kajol shared some interesting and hilarious anecdotes from her and Ajay Devgn's dating life and revealed what was her reaction when she saw him for the first time on the sets of the 1995 film Hulchul. "We met 25 years ago, on the sets of Hulchul - I was ready for the shot and asked, 'Where's my hero?' Someone pointed him out - he was broodily sitting in a corner. So 10 minutes before I met him, I bitched about him! We began talking on set and became friends," Kajol told Humans Of Bombay.

"I was dating someone at the time and so was he - I've even complained about my then boyfriend to him! Soon, we both broke up with our significant others. Neither of us proposed - it was understood that we were to be together. It went from hand-holding to a lot more before we knew it!" she added.

After Hulchul, Kajol and Ajay went on to feature together in Gundaraj, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha and Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha to name a few.

In the same post, Kajol also revealed that since both of them used to live far away from each other before their wedding, "half of their relationship was in the car." She said: "We used to go for dinners and so many drives - he lived in Juhu and I, in South Bombay, so half of our relationship was in the car! My friends warned me about him - he had quite a reputation. But he was different with me - that's all I knew. We'd been dating for 4 years, when we decided to get married. His parents were on board, but my dad didn't talk to me for 4 days. He wanted me to focus on my career but I was firm and he eventually came around."

Did you know that at the time of their wedding, the stars gave the media wrong venue? Well they did so because they "wanted it to be their day." Kajol also revealed how Ajay made their wedding day special in his own ways. "We had a Punjabi ceremony and a Marathi one! I remember, during the pheras, Ajay was desperately trying to get the pandit to hurry up and even tried to bribe him!" she told Humans Of Bombay and added: "I wanted a long honeymoon - so we travelled to Sydney, Hawaii, Los Angeles... But 5 weeks into it, he fell sick and said, 'Baby, book me on the next flight home!' We were supposed to do Egypt, but we cut it short."

In the same post, Kajol also talked about her pregnancy and miscarriage. Read her full post here:

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are all set to reunite onscreen after 10 years. The couple, who were last seen in the 2010 film Toonpur Ka Super Hero, will share screen space in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film will open in theatres on January 10.