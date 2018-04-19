Kajol Is Plainly Wishing She Were Still In Paris. Pic Credit, Son Yug

Kajol is reliving her Paris vacation through photos of the trip. She shared a few on social media

Kajol photographed with Ajay Devgn in Paris. (Image courtesy: Kajol)

  1. Kajol shared two back-to-back photos from her recent trip to Paris
  2. Both photos were taken by her son Yug - a budding photographer, maybe?
  3. Kajol is currently filming Eela, which is produced by Ajay Devgn
The holiday hangover refuses to leave Kajol. The 43-year-old actress is reliving her recent Paris holiday through pictures from the trip and on Thursday she shared another photo on social media, taken by her 7-year-old son Yug. In the photo, Kajol and Ajay Devgn can be seen posing in the balcony (maybe of their hotel) against a city backdrop. Kajol and Ajay Devgn took off for Paris with their children Nysa and Yug for a holiday a day before Ajay Devgn's 49th birthday. The family of four was there for a week before Kajol, Ajay and Yug returned to Mumbai while Nysa returned to Singapore, where she is completing her higher education. Going by Kajol's posts, Yug appears to have an eye for photography, as he also took a dramatic photo of Kajol, which she had posted earlier this week.

Take a look at Kajol's throwback photos here:
 
 

Here are some other photos of the Devgns in Paris - one of which includes actor couple Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutt. Ajay Devgn has co-starred with Vatsal in Tarzan: The Wonder Car and with Ishita in Drishyam.
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on


 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on



And this is the Devgn's signing off from Paris:
 
 

Au revoir..... Paris!

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on



After returning from Paris, Kajol is focusing on the making of Eela, which is directed by Pradeep Sarkar (Parineeta and Mardaani) and produced by Ajay Devgn. Eela is the adaptation of a Gujarati play of the same name written by Anand Gandhi (Ship Of Theseus). Kajol will reportedly play the role of an aspiring singer, who is a single mother.

Ajay Devgn, who was last seen in Raid, is currently filming Total Dhamaal and Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.

