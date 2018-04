Kajol Is Plainly Wishing She Were Still In Paris. Pic Credit, Son Yug

Highlights Kajol shared two back-to-back photos from her recent trip to Paris Both photos were taken by her son Yug - a budding photographer, maybe? Kajol is currently filming Eela, which is produced by Ajay Devgn

Throwback to Paris ..... again.....

Courtesy Yug Devgan .....again.... pic.twitter.com/Muytf9Plvm — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) April 19, 2018

Picture Courtesy - Yug Devgan pic.twitter.com/bPFH9jeY6S — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) April 15, 2018

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on Apr 2, 2018 at 9:14am PDT

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Apr 8, 2018 at 5:14am PDT

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on Apr 2, 2018 at 7:23am PDT

Au revoir..... Paris! A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Apr 9, 2018 at 2:22am PDT

The holiday hangover refuses to leave Kajol. The 43-year-old actress is reliving her recent Paris holiday through pictures from the trip and on Thursday she shared another photo on social media, taken by her 7-year-old son Yug. In the photo, Kajol and Ajay Devgn can be seen posing in the balcony (maybe of their hotel) against a city backdrop. Kajol and Ajay Devgn took off for Paris with their children Nysa and Yug for a holiday a day before Ajay Devgn's 49th birthday. The family of four was there for a week before Kajol, Ajay and Yug returned to Mumbai while Nysa returned to Singapore, where she is completing her higher education. Going by Kajol's posts, Yug appears to have an eye for photography, as he also took a dramatic photo of Kajol, which she had posted earlier this week.Take a look at Kajol's throwback photos here:Here are some other photos of the Devgns in Paris - one of which includes actor couple Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutt . Ajay Devgn has co-starred with Vatsal inand with Ishita inAnd this is the Devgn's signing off from Paris After returning from Paris, Kajol is f ocusing on the making of Eela , which is directed by Pradeep Sarkar (and) and produced by Ajay Devgn.is the adaptation of a Gujarati play of the same name written by Anand Gandhi (). Kajol will reportedly play the role of an aspiring singer, who is a single mother.Ajay Devgn, who was last seen in, is currently filmingand