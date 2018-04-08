Dear Kajol, The Internet Just Loves Your Smile In This Pic (And So Do We)

Kajol is currently holidaying in Paris with husband Ajay Devgn and children

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 08, 2018 21:04 IST
281 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Dear Kajol, The Internet Just Loves Your Smile In This Pic (And So Do We)

Kajol posted this picture (Image courtesy: kajol)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Last day in Paris," wrote Kajol
  2. "You look gorgeous, Kajol," read a comment
  3. The family celebrated Ajay Devgn's birthday in Paris
Actress Kajol, who is currently holidaying in Paris with husband Ajay Devgn, children Nysa and Yug, shared a picture of herself (much to our delight) and her smile is the main highlight of the frame (as always). "Last day in Paris," Kajol, 43, captioned her post with a heart emoticon. Her million dollar smile perfectly sums up how wonderful the family vacation must have been. "Love your smile" and "you look gorgeous, Kajol" are some of the several comments posted on the picture shared a couple of hours ago. The picture is now viral and has been shared over 2 lakh times.

Take a look at Kajol's picture here.
 
 

Last day in Paris......

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on



Ajay Devgn and Kajol, along with daughter Nysa and son Yug left Mumbai last Sunday to celebrate the actor's birthday In Paris. Ajay Devgn turned 49 on April 2. In Paris, they were joined by Vatsal Sheth and his wife Ishita Dutta. Both Vatsal and Ishita have worked with Ajay Devgn before.

Here are the pictures from their Paris diaries.
 
 

Ftes d'anniversaire Paris.

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on



Ajay Devgn and Yug. Kajol re-posted the picture and wrote, "Just watching them like this."
 
 

Before & After.

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on



Ajay Devgn and Kajol married in February 1999. Nysa, 14, studies in Singapore while Yug, 6, stays with his parents.

Comments
We all know Ajay Devgn is a doting dad and his Raid co-star Ileana D'Cruz told news agency IANS that he's 'obsessed with his kids.' "He's a massive family man. He's obsessed with his kids, which is very lovely. He's really a positive person. When you are working with likeminded people then there are no pretences. So, it's nice working with him."

Last seen in the hit film Raid, Ajay Devgn now has Total Dhamaal, Sons of Sardaar and a film with frequent co-star Tabu in the pipeline. He is also producing Kajol's Eela.
 

Trending

Kajolkajol paris holidaykajol ajay devgn

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CWG 2018 Medal TallyLive cricket ScoreIPL Schedule 2018Huawei P20 ProIPL 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................