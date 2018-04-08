Dear Kajol, The Internet Just Loves Your Smile In This Pic (And So Do We)

Actress Kajol, who is currently holidaying in Paris with husband Ajay Devgn, children Nysa and Yug, shared a picture of herself (much to our delight) and her smile is the main highlight of the frame (as always). "Last day in Paris," Kajol, 43, captioned her post with a heart emoticon. Her million dollar smile perfectly sums up how wonderful the family vacation must have been. "Love your smile" and "you look gorgeous, Kajol" are some of the several comments posted on the picture shared a couple of hours ago. The picture is now viral and has been shared over 2 lakh times.
Highlights
- "Last day in Paris," wrote Kajol
- "You look gorgeous, Kajol," read a comment
- The family celebrated Ajay Devgn's birthday in Paris
Ajay Devgn and Kajol, along with daughter Nysa and son Yug left Mumbai last Sunday to celebrate the actor's birthday In Paris. Ajay Devgn turned 49 on April 2. In Paris, they were joined by Vatsal Sheth and his wife Ishita Dutta. Both Vatsal and Ishita have worked with Ajay Devgn before.
Ajay Devgn and Yug. Kajol re-posted the picture and wrote, "Just watching them like this."
Ajay Devgn and Kajol married in February 1999. Nysa, 14, studies in Singapore while Yug, 6, stays with his parents.
Last seen in the hit film Raid, Ajay Devgn now has Total Dhamaal, Sons of Sardaar and a film with frequent co-star Tabu in the pipeline. He is also producing Kajol's Eela.