The Truth Behind Ajay Devgn "Harassing" Kajol On The Set Of <i>Maa</i>

Kajol is on a promotional spree for her new film Maa. During an event, Kajol was asked to comment on Ajay Devgn, who happens to be the producer of the film. Kajol, in her inimitable style, said husband Ajay "harassed" her on the film's set.

What's Happening

Kajol revealed Ajay Devgn "harassed" her on the set of Maa. What's the truth?

During a promotional event of Maa, when Kajol was asked to comment on Ajay as a producer, Kajol dropped her truth-bomb (in a light hearted manner).

"What should I say about this producer? Mujhe bohot harass aur tang kiya hai isne (He has harassed me a lot). No one will believe it (laughs)."

Then Kajol quickly added, "No. He was quite a wonderful producer. I have to say that about him."

Kajol And Ajay Devgn On Diverse Roles

During the same event, Kajol recalled a conversation with Ajay where they discussed gender roles.

"My husband Ajayji once told me that you are so lucky. You don't know how lucky you are; you can become Nysa's friend. You will eventually become a grandmother. You are a mother. You have been my wife. You have managed all of these roles nicely and naturally. You didn't have to make an effort. Today, as a man, I have to make an effort to be all of these things," Kajol recalled.

In A Nutshell

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are one of the rock-solid couples of the industry. They often tease each other in public. Kajol jokingly said that Ajay "harassed" her on the set of her upcoming film Maa.