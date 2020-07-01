Kajol Is Making New Friends At Home. Meet Her Latest Buddy

Kajol shared this photo (courtesy kajol)

Highlights Kajol shared another "#MeWhenI..." post on Instagram

This time, she was spotted with a "friend"

"Did you find one too?" Kajol asked her Instafam

The lockdown has prompted a series of "#MeWhenI..." posts from Kajol, who never fails to delight her Instafam with her quirky entries. Kajol, who has been sharing glimpses of her lockdown shenanigans on Instagram, just introduced us to her "new--found friend" on Instagram. In the caption, Kajol marked Wednesday as Day 100 since she started practising social distancing and revealed she made a friend inside her house only. "Day 100 of quarantine: Making new friends inside the house," Kajol captioned a new post on Instagram. You can meet Kajol's new buddy in the photo she shared on Instagram. Check it out here:

In a recent "#MeWhenI..." post on Instagram, Kajol decoded her expression with this sassy caption: "So glad you didn't get the joke and now I realise that you didn't even get that it was on you."

Meanwhile, the lockdown has made Kajol to appreciate her new hairstyle: "This lockdown is changing the way we think about hair!"

Kajol summed up the before and after lockdown mood with this film still from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: "Flashback to when we dressed up to go out."

Here's some food for thought about the right way to click a selfie in an "upside down" world: "Upside down selfie in an upside down world! Is there a right way to selfie? Or is it each to his own... hmm. That's a thought!"

Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero was Kajol's last movie, in which she co-starred with husband Ajay Devgn. Kajol was last seen in the short film Devi, which received much critical acclaim. Her upcoming project is Netflix film Tribhanga, which will mark her digital debut. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Tribhanga will be directed by Renuka Sahane.