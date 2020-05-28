Kajol Takes A Selfie To Suit An 'Upside Down World'

Kajol shared this image. (courtesy kajol)

Kajol's humour-infused posts never fail to drive our lockdown blues away. On Thursday, Kajol shared a glimpse of how her selfies look like in "an upside down world" and it is making her Instafam swoon. Referring to the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed more than 3,55,000 lives worldwide and has locked people in their homes, Kajol shared an upside down selfie of herself and wrote, "Upside down selfie in an upside down world. Is there a right way to selfie? Or is it each to his own. Hmmmm. That's a thought." She also added the hashtags "self care," "self love," "all paths" and "no judgement" to her post. Take a look at her upside down selfie:

Within minutes of posting, Kajol's upside down selfie was flooded with comments from her friends and fans. Reacting to the picture, Kajol's Devi co-star Shruti Haasan dropped a heart emoticon.

Kajol's Instagram is a medley of his colourful personality. A few days back, Kajol shared a sneak peek of her "lockdown stories." This is Kajol's reaction to Sunday and Monday being "just the same." Take a look:

This is how Kajol celebrated world laughter day. Bet you won't be able to stop laughing!

Kajol's body of work includes films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, Fanaa, We Are Family, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Ishq and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Kajol was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi where she shared screen space with Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni and Neha Dhupia. She will next be seen in Renuka Shahane's Netflix film Tribhanga co-starring Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.