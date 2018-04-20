Kajol Dug Out A Cute Little Pic Of Daughter Nysa On Her Birthday. See Inside

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa is 15 today

Kajol photographed with daughter Nysa

  1. "May the sun shine out of your eyes always," wrote Kajol
  2. Nysa studies in Singapore
  3. Ajay Devgn also celebrates his birthday in April
Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa is 15 today. On her birthday, Nysa's doting mom dug out a cute throwback picture of her when she was a little girl. "From crayons and teddy bears to a young lady. Happy birthday to my smart, beautiful, brave, cuteness overload and seriously humbling daughter Nysa. May the sun shine out of your eyes always and may you always walk in a rainbow," Kajol captioned her post. In the picture, Nysa holds a teddy bear in hand and poses adorably for the cameras. (Kajol, thank you for this picture and Nysa, wish you a very happy birthday).

Take a look at Nysa's picture here.
 


On Twitter, Kajol shared a powerful message on women empowerment and wished Nysa with a tweet that read, "If you want true women's empowerment, have a daughter. There is nothing that breaks through cultural biases, preconceived notions, childhood conditioning, faster than your own child! Happy, happy birthday to my own little breakthrough, Nysa."
 

Ajay Devgn, 49, and Kajol, 43, married in February 1999. Nysa studies in Singapore while their son Yug, 6, stays with them in Mumbai. The family of four recently returned from a vacation. They flew to Paris on Ajay Devgn's birthday (April 2).

Here are some of the pictures from their Paris holiday.
 
 

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are doting parents but the actor's Raid co-star Ileana D'Cruz told news agency IANS that he's 'obsessed with his kids.' "He's a massive family man. He's obsessed with his kids, which is very lovely. He's really a positive person."

Kajol's next release is Eela, produced by Ajay Devgn while he has Total Dhamaal, Sons of Sardaar and a film Tabu in the pipeline.
 

