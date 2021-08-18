Kajal Aggarwal Makes A Splash On Instagram. See What She Posted

Kajal Aggarwal shared this image. (courtesy: kajalaggarwalofficial)

Singham star Kajal Aggarwal shared pictures from her pool time and they are all things pretty. The actress, on Wednesday night, posted a set of pictures of herself, chilling in a pool and her smile says it all. Dressed in a printed bikini of sorts, Kajal can be seen flashing an ear-to-ear grin. Kajal Aggarwal captioned the post: "Happiness is about making your own waves... You're only one swim away from a good mood." In a separate Instagram entry, the actress shared another picture from her pool time and she added the hashtag #susegad to it.

Earlier this month, on the occasion of Teej, Kajal Aggarwal posted pictures from her festivities with her family. She wore a green kurta from the shelves of Anita Dongre and she looked stunning. Kajal captioned the post: #firstteej #haryaliteej."

Kajal Aggarwal married entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 last year in Mumbai, in the presence of a few family members and friends. The couple frequently share loved-up pictures with each other on their respective social media accounts. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu flew to Maldives for their honeymoon.

Kajal Aggarwal, who stepped into the Hindi film industry with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, is best-known for her performances in films such as Singham, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Special 26, opposite Akshay Kumar and Do Lafzon Ki Kahani. She has also been a part of several Tamil and Telugu films. Her upcoming projects include Acharya, Mosagallu, Hey Sinamika, Paris Paris and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.