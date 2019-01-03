Kader Khan's Funeral To Be Held Today, Actor Will Be Buried In A Canadian Cemetery

Highlights Kader Khan was reportedly suffering from progressive supranuclear palsy Kader Khan made his screen debut in 1973 with Daag Kader Khan died on December 31

Veteran actor-writer Kader Khan, who died on New Year's Eve, will be buried Wednesday at a cemetery in Canada, his son Sarfaraz said. Kader Khan died after a prolonged illness at a hospital in Canada. He was 81. "The last rites will be performed here in Canada as we have our entire family here. He (Kader Khan) is going to be buried at approximately 2:30 pm as per Canadian time at Meadowvale cemetery," Sarfaraz told PTI.

Kader Khan was reportedly suffering from progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative disease that causes loss of balance, difficulty in walking and dementia. Born in Kabul, Kader Khan's family migrated to Mumbai when he was a year old.

Kader Khan went on to write dialogues for over 250 films, including some of the biggest blockbusters of the '70s and '80s such as Dharam Veer, Ganga Jamuna Saraswati, Coolie, Desh Premee, Suhaag, Parvarish, Amar Akbar Anthony, Sharaabi, Lawaaris and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. He was equally prolific as an actor after making his screen debut in 1973 with Rajesh Khanna's Daag. He featured in a variety of character roles in over 300 films.