Pics From Actor Kader Khan's Last Rites In Canada

Kader Khan's Son Sarfaraz and others at Meadowvale Cemetery. (Image courtesy : torontomuslims )

Veteran actor Kader Khan, who died on Monday after prolonged illness, was buried today in Canada's Meadowvale Cemetery. Photos from Kader Khan's last rites were shared on social media. His son Sarfaraz and the entire family had gathered at the cemetery to bid adieu to the veteran actor. Sarfaraz had earlier confirmed to news agency PTI that the last rites will be performed in Canada since the entire family is staying there. "The last rites will be performed here in Canada as we have our entire family here," Sarafaraz told PTI. Here are pictures from Kader Khan's burial at the Meadowvale Cemetery in Toronto (Swipe right for more pics).

Speaking to news agency IANS, Sarfaraz Khan said that Kader Khan died surrounded by his family members and he had a "smile on his face" as he died. "There was a smile on my father's face when he passed away. I cherish that smile more than anything else in the world. My father's final years were very painful for him. He suffered from a degenerative disease that left him completely without the will to do anything. He got the best possible medical care here in Toronto," Sarfaraz was quoted as saying.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, David Dhawan, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon paid tribute to the veteran actor on social media. Amitabh Bachchan, who worked with the actor in blockbuster films like Do Aur Do Paanch, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Mr. Natwarlal, Suhaag, Coolie and Shahenshah tweeted: "Kadar Khan passes away. Sad depressing news. My prayers and condolences. A brilliant stage artist a most compassionate and accomplished talent on film, a writer of eminence; in most of my very successful films. A delightful company and a mathematician."

T 3045 - Kadar Khan passes away .. sad depressing news .. my prayers and condolences .. a brilliant stage artist a most compassionate and accomplished talent on film .. a writer of eminence ; in most of my very successful films .. a delightful company .. and a mathematician !! pic.twitter.com/l7pdv0Wdu1 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 1, 2019

Born in Kabul, Kader Khan and his family migrated to Mumbai when he was young. Kader Khan, who made his Bollywood debut with Randhir Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan in Jawani Diwani, featured in over 300 films. He will be remembered for his performances in films like Khoon Bhari Maang, Hero No 1, Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri, Kishen Kanhaiya, Bol Radha Bol, Aankhen, Dulhe Raja. He was last seen in 2017's Masti Nahi Sasti.