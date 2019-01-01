On Twitter, Kader Khan Remembered By Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Anees Bazmee As 'One Of The Finest Actors' Of The Country

Kader Khan has appeared in over 300 films

Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Arjun Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Anees Bazmee, Madhur Bhandarkar, and others remembered actor Kader Khan, who died on Monday after prolonged illness. Kader Khan was 81. "Kadar Khan passes away. Sad depressing news . My prayers and condolences . A brilliant stage artist a most compassionate and accomplished talent on film .. a writer of eminence ; in most of my very successful films . A delightful company and a mathematician," wrote Amitabh Bachchan, who worked with the actor in blockbuster films like Do Aur Do Paanch, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Mr. Natwarlal, Suhaag, Coolie and Shahenshah. Anupam Kher posted a tribute for the actor-screenwriter on social media and wrote: "KaderKhan Saab was one of the finest actors of our country. It was a joy and a learning experience to be on the sets with him. His improvisational skills were phenomenal. His humour was eternal and original. He was a wonderful writer. We will miss him and his brilliance." Anupam Kher also attached a video along with his post.

"Sad to hear the demise of the versatile writer, actor, comedian Kader Khan. He made us laugh and cry at the same time. He entertained us with his punchful dialogues. God bless his," tweeted filmmaker Madhur Bhandarker while Anees Bazmee wrote: "Saddened to hear about Kader Khan. Had the privilege to work with him as a writer in Aankhen, Raja Babu, Shola Aur Shabnam, Bol Rahda Bol, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and direct him in my debut film Hulchul. RIP Kader Khan. You shall always be missed."

Kader Khan's son Sarfaraz confirmed news agency PTI "An actor and a writer who defined a generation.. You've left a void in the industry that cannot be filled..RIP Kader Khan.. My heartfelt prayers to his family," tweeted Arjun Kapoor.

President Ramnath Kovind also condoled the death of Kader Khan and wrote: "Sad to learn of the passing of veteran actor and dialogue writer Kader Khan. His versatility, from comic to negative roles, and the films he embellished as a writer are still remembered. Condolences to his family, friends and fans."

Kader Khan's son Sarfaraz told news agency PTI that the actor was in hospital for 16-17 weeks. "My dad has left us. He passed away on December 31 at 6 pm as per Canadian time due to prolonged illness. He slipped into coma in the afternoon. He was in the hospital for 16-17 weeks," Sarfaraz told. The last rites of the actor will be performed in Canada.

Born in Kabul, Afghanistan on October 22, Kader Khan has worked in over 300 films. Kader Khan made his Bollywood debut with Daag, also starring Rajesh Khanna, and featured in several successful films like Dulhe Raja, Judaai, Hero No 1, Raja Babu. He has worked with directors like Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra.

Kader Khan received the Sahitya Shiromani Award for his contribution to

Hindi Film industry in 2013. The actor won his first Filmfare for Best Dialogue in 1982 for Meri Awaz Suno. In 1991, Kader Khan received his second Filmfare in Best Comedian category for his role in Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri. He received his third Filmfare for Angaar.