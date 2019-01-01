Veteran Actor Kader Khan Dies At 81, Last Rites In Canada

Veteran actor Kader Khan (Image courtesy Facebook)

Veteran actor Kader Khan died in a hospital in Canada on Monday, news agency PTI reported. He was 81. Kader Khan's son Sarfaraz told news agency PTI that the actor died due to prolonged illness. "My dad has left us. He passed away on December 31 at 6 pm as per Canadian time due to prolonged illness. He slipped into coma in the afternoon. He was in the hospital for 16-17 weeks," Sarfaraz told PTI. Kader Khan's son also confirmed that the last rites will be performed in Canada. "The last rites will be performed here in Canada only. We have our entire family here and we live here so we are doing it," Sarfaraz added. On Friday, Kader Khan, developed breathing issues and the doctors transferred him from a regular ventilator to BiPAP ventilator.

Amitabh Bachchan quoted a tweet of one his fans on Twitter, who posted an old picture of both the actors and wrote, "Prayers and duas."

T 3041 - KADER KHAN .. actor writer of immense talent .. lies ill in Hospital .. PRAYERS and DUAS for his well being and recovery .. saw him perform on stage, welcomed him and his prolific writing for my films .. great company, a Libran .. and many not know , taught Mathematics ! pic.twitter.com/yE9SSkcPUF — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 28, 2018

Last year, unconfirmed media reports stated that Kader Khan had been moved to Canada for medical treatment. However, later, Fauzia Arshi, director of his last film Hogaya Dimaagh Ka Dahi, told news agency IANS: "He (Kader Khan) has been in Canada since three to four months. He is alright. He is in Canada because his elder son stays there, so he is with him. There's nothing like was he rushed to Canada or anything of that nature. Everything is fine." Kader Khan has reportedly been in a wheelchair after his knee surgery in 2015.

In April 2016, rumours that Kader Khan had died went crazy viral. However, a source close to the family had revealed that the reports were not true. Later, Fauzia Arshi told the press, "All these tweets and posts are rumours. He is very much alive. I would request all to stop these rumours."

Born in Kabul, Afghanistan on October 22, Kader Khan was beast known for his work as an actor and a writer in numerous films. He has worked with directors like Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra. He has featured in over 300 films.

(With inputs from PTI)