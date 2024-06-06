Rashmika Mandanna Reacts To K-Pop Star Aoora's Angaaron Recreation: 'You Make Us Very Proud'

Aoora shared this image. (courtesy: Aoora)

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most awaited films of 2024. Agree? From the songs to Allu Arjun's intense avatar, the film has ticked all the boxes. Fans, including us, are super excited about it. Well, well, K-pop singer and former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Aoora aka Aria shares a similar sentiment. How do we know, you ask? Aoora has dropped a video of himself recreating the Angaaron (The Couple Song) hook-step on his Instagram. FYI: Angaaron is the second track from Pushpa 2: The Rule's album. It has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal. In the video, Aoora and his team are seen nailing the beats like a total pro. Not just us, but Rashmika also loved their performance. The actress has reshared the video on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Damn you guys are (heart on fire emoticons). Aria, you make us very very proud! (heart emoticon).

On Tuesday, Aoora dropped the clip of himself grooving to Angaaron (The Couple Song). In the clip, Aoora can be seen shaking a leg with his team. We also get a glimpse of Aoora and team recreating Allu Arjun's iconic hand gesture. Along with the video, Aoora wrote, “Kpop Sami with Kpop Srivalli.”

The makers unveiled Pushpa 2's second single Angaaron (The Couple Song) last month. It must be noted that the video mostly includes BTS glimpses from the film. From Rashmika Mandanna on the make-up chair to Allu Arjun's swag as he enters the set, the video has it all.

Take a look at Pushpa 2's Angaaron video here:

Talking about the track, Rashmika Mandanna, earlier, dropped a still from the song and wrote, "I truly had manifested for a song where I could get the whole country grooving again.. and here is it. It's the couple's song...It's the family's song... it's the sibling's song...it's the friend's song... It's the bestie's song...It's the song. I hope you like it as much as I lovvveeedddd dancing to this song.! I love you.. and we present to you...Srivalli and Pushpa."

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule will hit the theatres on August 15. Fahadh Faasil, Dhanunjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj are part of the film.