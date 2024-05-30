Rashmika Mandanna 'Truly Manifested' Pushpa Song Angaaron. Read Her Post

Allu Arjun with Rashmika Mandanna. (courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna's latest Instagram entry is all about “manifestation”. On Wednesday, the actress shared a happy still featuring herself and Allu Arjun from Pushpa 2: The Rule's new track Sooseki aka Angaaron (The Couple Song). In the caption, the star opened up about how she manifested for a song that can make the entire nation dance. She wrote, “I truly had manifested for a song where I could get the whole country grooving again.. And HERE it is.. !!” Describing the dance number Rashmika added, “It's the couple's song.. It's the family's song..it's the sibling's song..it's the friend's song..It's the bestie's song..it's THE song.” The actress signed off by saying, “I hope you like it as much as I lovvveeedddd dancing for this song.! I love you.. and we present to you.. Srivalli and Pushpa !” Replying to the post, Netflix India has picked a line from the track and said, “Angaaron ka ambar si lagti hai ye jodi.”

Sooseki aka Angaaron has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal. The lyrics are written by Raqueeb Alam. DSP aka Devi Sri Prasad has worked on the music. The video of the upbeat number showcases various behind-the-scenes moments. We see Rashmika Mandanna in the makeup chair and Allu Arjun walking onto the Pushpa 2 set in his signature swag.

In case you have not already checked, below is the video of the song:

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna mentioned the close bond that developed among the cast and crew during the filming of the first instalment. She expressed, “It starts feeling like home. When you finish one film and towards the end of the film get really connected with the cast and crew. Then, when you have the part 2 coming, you're like, ‘Yayy'.”

“My role in Pushpa 2 is that now she has become the wife and with becoming the wife of Pushpa, there are still some responsibilities to carry. In Pushpa 2, there is a lot more drama and bigger conflicts that we are facing as characters. It's going to be a lot more masala in part 2,” she added while talking about her role in the upcoming movie.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule will be hitting the big screens on August 15.