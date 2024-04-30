Shreya Ghoshal And Sunidhi Chauhan 'Break The Internet.' The Comments Explode

Shreya shared this image. (courtesy: ShreyaGhoshal)

How to break the internet? Take a cue from Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal. The iconic singers shared a collab post and treated their Instafam to some grand pictures of themselves. Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan shared in-flight pictures of themselves. In one picture, Shreya and Sunidhi can be seen pouting. In another click, they can be seen smiling for the cameras. Shreya and Sunidhi can be seen wearing over-sized shades in the pictures. Shreya wrote in the caption, "SC SG break the Internet." In the comments section, Sunidhi wrote, "This flight was super fun!!! Love you." Replying to the comment, Shreya wrote, "Mad fun indeed. Love you too SC."

Shreya and Sunidhi's post garnered much love from the Internet. The comments section was exploded instantly. Vishal Dadlani wrote, "I want to be on that plane! Just to listen to the conversation." Singer-composer Salim Merchant wrote, "2 of my fav artists." Badshah wrote, "Damnn." Nakuul Mehta wrote, "Superheroes assemble." Niki Walia wrote, "My favouites in one frame." Take a look at what they posted here:

Sunidhi Chauhan's list of hits need no introduction but for those who require one, she has sung tracks like Ruki Ruki, Dance Pe Chance, Kamli, Desi Girl, Dhoom Machale, Navrai Majhi, Sheila Ki Jawani, Beedi, Halkat Jawani, among many, many others. She has also featured on several singing realty TV shows as a judge. She had earlier judged two seasons of Indian Idol and The Voice.

Shreya Ghoshal's discography needs no introduction. She became super popular after she sang tracks for the 2002 hit film Devdas. Shreya is also known for singing Piyu Bole from Parineeta, Jadu Hai Nasha Hai from Jism, Barso Re from Guru, Ooh La La from The Dirty Picture, Manwa Lage from Happy New Year and Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank, Param Sundari from the film Mimi, among many others.