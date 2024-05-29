Angaaron: What Happens On Pushpa 2 Sets, Shows Up In The Couple Song

Allu Arjun with Rashmika Mandanna. (courtesy: YouTube)

Attention folks, the new song from Pushpa 2: The Rule, titled Angaaron (The Couple Song) is out now. The track is mostly a video packed with BTS action - from Rashmika Mandanna on on the make-up chair to, Allu Arjun's swag as he checks into Pushpa 2 sets - the video has it all. Not to mention Pushpa and Srivalli recreating their iconic steps. What's not to like? The track has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal, it has been written by Raqueeb Alam and the music is by Devi Sri Prasad.

Check out the The Couple Song (Angaaron) here:

Sharing a still from the song, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "I truly had manifested for a song where I could get the whole country grooving again.. and her is it.It's the couple's song...It's the family's song... it's the sibling's song...it's the friend's song... It's the bestie's song...It's the song. I hope you like it as much as I lovvveeedddd dancing for this song.! I love you.. and we present to you...Srivalli and Pushpa."

Check out Rashmika Mandanna's post here:

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The impressive star cast of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil along with Dhanunjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj return for the second installment. Pushpa: The Rise was a huge hit at the box office. The film released in 2021 and its songs Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, Srivalli and Saami Saami were also huge hits.

Pushpa - The Rule has been written and directed by Sukumar. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, the film is slated to release in theatres this year. Allu Arjun won the Best Actor Award for his performance in the film at the 69th National Film Awards last year.