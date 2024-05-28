Pushpa 2 The Couple Song New Poster: Step Into Allu Arjun And Rashmika Mandanna's Colourful World

Allu Arjun with Rashmika Mandanna. (courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

The makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule teased their fans with a glimpse of the upcoming song The Couple Song from the film. The new poster features the film's lead pair Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna posing together on the dance floor. Allu Arjun's swag is off the charts as he poses in a casual outfit. Rashmika Mandanna is seen slaying a fusion saree. We can't wait for the real deal. Sharing the poster, Rashmika Mandanna wrote on Instagram, "Your Pushpa and Srivalli. #Pushpa2SecondSingle Out tomorrow at 11.07 AM #Pushpa2TheRule." In the comments section, Shreya Ghoshal wrote, "So excited for this."

See the post shared by Rashmika here:

Last week, Rashmika teased her fans with this BTS clip and she simply wrote, "Srivalli and Pushpa are back with a banger and this is just the start."

Earlier, Allu Arjun shared a snippet from the Pushpa Pushpa song on his Instagram profile and he captioned it, "Enjoyed doing this Shoe Drop Step from Pushpa Pushpa song." He added the hashtags #Pushpa2TheRule and #Pushpa2FirstSingle to the post. In the comments section, cricketer and Allu Arjun fanboy David Warner dropped a LOL comment that read, "Oh dear, how good is this. Now I've got some work to do." Allu Arjun replied to David Warner and he wrote, "It's easy. I will show you when we meet."

Pushpa - The Rule has been written and directed by Sukumar. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, the film is slated to release in theatres this year. Allu Arjun won the Best Actor Award for his performance in the film at the 69th National Film Awards last year.