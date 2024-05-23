Pushpa 2 The Couple Song Teaser: Rashmika Mandanna Recreating Allu Arjun's Iconic Pose - Expect A Banger

Rashmika in a still from the video. (courtesy: YouTube)

The makers of Pushpa: The Rule (Pushpa 2) shared a teaser of the film's upcoming song The Couple Song on social media on Thursday. The clip features Rashmika Mandanna aka Srivalli getting her hair and make-up done. She then moves towards the camera and recreates Pushpa's iconic pose (no points for guessing which one). Sharing the video, Allu Arjun wrote, "Pushpa 2 Second Single - The Couple Song will be out on 29th May @ 11:07 AM.#Pushpa2TheRule." Check out Allu Arjun's post here:

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "Srivalli and Pushpa are back with a banger and this is just the start." This is what Rashmika Mandanna posted on X (earlier known as Twitter):

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The impressive star cast of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil along with Dhanunjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj return for the second installment. Pushpa: The Rise was a huge hit at the box office. The film released in 2021 and its songs Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, Srivalli and Saami Saami were also huge hits.

Pushpa - The Rule has been written and directed by Sukumar. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, the film is slated to release in theatres this year. Allu Arjun won the Best Actor Award for his performance in the film at the 69th National Film Awards last year.