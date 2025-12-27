Actor Allu Arjun Named In 'Pushpa 2' Stampede Chargesheet

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and 23 others have been named as accused in the chargesheet over the stampede that took place during a premier show of the actor's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

The document was submitted before the 9th Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) at Nampally Court over a year after the tragic accident that claimed the life of a woman and left her son bedridden.

On December 4, 2024, at Sandhya Theatre in RTC X Roads, Hyderabad, a massive crowd had gathered during the premier screening to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun, leading to a stampede that killed a 35-year-old woman, Revathi, and left her minor son, Sreethej, oxygen-deprived, leading to serious complications. The police investigation concluded that the tragedy was a result of gross negligence and a failure to adhere to safety protocols.

The management and owners of Sandhya Theatre have been named in the chargesheet for failing to implement crowd control measures despite knowing the actor would visit. Actor Allu Arjun has been named for allegedly proceeding with the visit despite high-risk crowd conditions and for lack of coordination with local authorities.

The list of 24 individuals also includes Allu Arjun's personal manager, members of his staff, and eight private bouncers whose actions allegedly exacerbated the chaos.

The police report highlights several critical lapses that led to the fatal event.

The theatre management is accused of negligence as they failed to provide separate entry and exit points for the VIP guests. It was noted during the probe that permission for the actor's appearance had been specifically denied by the police due to safety concerns.

Investigators alleged that the movement of private security teams and certain gestures made towards the crowd triggered the surge.

Charges have been invoked under Section 304-A of the IPC (causing death by negligence) against the theatre owners, alongside other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing hurt and endangering public safety.

Allu Arjun, who was briefly arrested in December 2024 before being granted bail, has been reportedly cooperating with the investigation. The filing of the chargesheet marks the transition of the case into the trial phase. The family of the victim previously sought accountability and higher compensation for the ongoing medical needs of the injured minor.