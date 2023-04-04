Just Mrunal Thakur Setting The Internet Ablaze With Her Beach Pics

Mrunal Thakur shared this picture. (courtesy: mrunalthakur)

Mrunal Thakur, on Tuesday, treated her Insta family to pictures from her March album, but what grabbed our attention was her oh-so-pretty pictures in a blue monokini from her vacation album. In one of the images, Mrunal is happily posing for the camera in a vibrant blue monokini, showing off her toned midriff. Followed by an image in which she is sitting on a beach, and it seems like she took a dip in the sea in the background as her hair is wet. The "photo-dump" also features some breathtaking views such as the sea, beach and more. The album also offers a glimpse of delicious delicacies such as Vada Pav and north Indian thali.

Sharing the post, the Sita Ramam actress captioned it as "Photo dump." Take a look below:

In March, Mrunal Thakur left her fans worried when she shared a picture in which she can be seen in tears. Along with the photo, Mrunal wrote a note that read, "Yesterday was tough. But today I'm stronger, wiser and happy! Everybody has pages in their stories they don't read out loud but I'm choosing to read mine out loud - because maybe someone out needs to learn the lesson I learnt. Taking one day at a time! It's ok to be naive and vulnerable." However, she later clarified that the crying picture was taken when she felt "extremely low". She shared a video on her Instagram stories in which she can be heard saying, "That picture was taken at the time when I felt I was extremely low and couldn't make it. But today, I am happy and I made it, woohoo."

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur will be next seen in Gumraah with Aditya Roy Kapur.