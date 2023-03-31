Mrunal Thakur On Losing Jai Gangaajal To Priyanka Chopra: ''I Wasn't Ready. I Tell Myself''

Mrunal Thakur shared this image. (courtesy: mrunalthakur)

Actress Mrunal Thakur is moving from strength to strength when it comes to her career. The star's last release Sita Ramam was a blockbuster and Mrunal received critical acclaim and love from viewers for her inspired performance and chemistry with the leading man, Dulquer Salmaan. However, her journey to stardom was not an easy one. The actress' success comes after many failed auditions and heartbreaks, she shared at the News18 Rising India Summit 2023. Citing an example, Mrunal Thakur confessed that she had auditioned for the lead role in the 2016 film Jai Gangaajal but failed to make the cut. The role eventually went to Priyanka Chopra, who played a police officer in the Prakash Jha film.

“There were beautiful films like Jai Gangaajal in which Priyanka Chopra starred. I look up to her work, I love her. What she did in the movie, maybe I wouldn't have been able to do at that point. I wasn't ready. I tell myself, ‘You know what Mrunal, maybe you were not ready then. You need to work so hard to reach there.' They say na, God gives when you (truly) value it," Mrunal Thakur said, adding that the early rejections proved to be a good learning curve for her.

At the same event, she also shared that the delay in the release of her film Love Sonia caused her much anguish. She even contemplated giving up. “There was a phase when Love Sonia was not getting released because it was such a hard-hitting subject. At that point, I felt I should give up. But somewhere I thought, if I don't give my 100 percent now, I don't want to regret it," the actress said.

Meanwhile, not too long ago, Mrunal Thakur shared an Instagram Stories post in which she is seen teary-eyed. Along with the image, the actress said, "Yesterday was tough. But today I'm stronger, wiser and happy! Everybody has pages in their stories they don't read out loud but I'm choosing to read mine out loud - because maybe someone out needs to learn the lesson I learnt. Taking one day at a time! It's ok to be naive and vulnerable," read the post. The post was followed by a video in which Mrunal Thakur assured her fans that she is doing fine and revealed that the crying picture was taken when she felt "extremely low".

In the video, the actress can be heard saying, "That picture was taken at the time when I felt I was extremely low and couldn't make it. But today, I am happy and I made it, woohoo." See the post here.

Here are some fun Instagram uploads that feature Mrunal Thakur at work:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal Thakur is gearing up for the release of her next film Gumraah with Aditya Roy Kapur. The film will be released on April 7. Her upcoming projects include Pooja Meri Jaan, Pippa, Aankh Micholi, and an untitled film with Nani.