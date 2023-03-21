Mrunal Thakur Shares A Teary-Eyed Pic, Opens Up About Being 'Naive' And 'Vulnerable'

Mrunal Thakur shared this picture. (courtesy: mrunalthakur)

Mrunal Thakur on Tuesday left her Insta fans worried after she posted her picture in which she can be seen in tears. Along with the photo, Mrunal wrote a note talking about how it's okay to be "vulnerable" and "naive". "Yesterday was tough. But today I'm stronger, wiser and happy! Everybody has pages in their stories they don't read out loud but I'm choosing to read mine out loud - because maybe someone out needs to learn the lesson I learnt. Taking one day at a time! It's ok to be naive and vulnerable," read the post. The post was followed by a video in which Mrunal Thakur assured her fans that she is doing fine and revealed that the crying picture was taken when she felt "extremely low".

In the video, Mrunal can be heard saying, "That picture was taken at the time when I felt I was extremely low and couldn't make it. But today, I am happy and I made it, woohoo."



Read Mrunal's post below:



Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur is busy shooting her next film Gumraah with Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie is scheduled to release on April 7.

The actress started her acting career with the 2012 TV show Mujhse Kuchh Kehti... Yeh Khamoshiyaan. However, she rose to fame with Kumkum Bhagaya. The actress has also starred in movies such as Super 30, Batla House, Dhamaka, Toofan, Jersey, Sita Ramam and many more.

Next, she will be seen in Gumraah, Pooja Meri Jaan, Pippa with Ishaan Khatter, Aankh Micholi and an untitled film with Nani.