Just Emraan Hashmi And Mrunal Thakur Dancing To Main Khiladi

A still from the video. (courtesy: therealemraan)

Another day, another update from Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's Selfiee diaries. Hint: It's related to the Main Khiladi challenge. But, this time, we don't have the “OG Khiladi” Akshay Kumar. Presenting Emraan and Mrunal Thakur. The two are seen grooving to the peppy beats of the party number. Oh boy. They have nailed it and how. For the caption, Emraan has tweaked the lyrics of Main Khiladi andKudiyee Ni Teri. It read, “Jab ho Khiladi aur Kudiyee with good vibes ka sath. Toh Muh se seetiyaan aur haanth se taaliyaan apne aap bajati hai. Grooving to #MainKhiladi with Mrunal Thakur.” FYI: the track, Kudiyee Ni Teri, features Akshay and Mrunal. It was released by the makers earlier this month.

Main Khiladi has been recreated for Akshay Kumar's Selfiee. The original track, which is from the 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari, featured Akshay alongside Saif Ali Khan. Now, you can take a look at the video shared by Emraan Hashmi:

Before this, Mrunal Thakur shared a pic of her action avatar from the film and wrote, “Vibe of the day.”

Now, look at Mrunal Thakur and Akshay Kumar's “thodi masti, thodi entertainment” moment. Here, the two are dancing to Kudiyee Ni Teri. The caption read, “Thodi masti, thodi entertainment. Apni toh vibe aisi hi hai. What about you? Share your reel on #KudiyeeNiTeri, I'll repost.”

The makers, on Sunday, released the party number of the season - Kudi Chamkeeli.Akshay Kumar and Diana Penty have set our screens on fire with their impeccable chemistry. Kudi Chamkeeli is sung, written and composed by Honey Singh.

Selfiee, directed by Raj Mehta, will hit the theatres on Friday, February 24. It is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving Licence. Up next, Akshay Kumar has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a remake of the hit 1998 film directed by David Dhawan.