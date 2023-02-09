Selfiee Song Kudiyee Ni Teri: Akshay Kumar And Mrunal Thakur In New Dance Anthem

Caption: Akshay and Mrunal's still from the video (courtesy: Play DMF)

The wait is over. The makers of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's film Selfieehave released the second track from the film. Titled Kudiyee Ni Teri, the new dance anthem promises peppy beats and catchy lyrics. It shows Akshay and Mrunal Thakur setting the dance floor on fire. Kudiyee Ni Teri has been sung by Neal Chatha, who goes by the stage name The PropheC, and Zahrah S Khan. This is the first song featuring Akshay and Mrunal onscreen together. While sharing the music video on Instagram, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Match the vibe and groove with your tribe to Kudiyee Ni Teri.” Akshay is also creating a buzz on social media with Reels promoting the first song from the film – Main Khiladi.





Just a few hours before releasing the song on social media platforms, Akshay Kumar shared a still from it to raise the excitement among his fans for Kudiyee Ni Teri. The black and white photograph features him wearing just a long coat with jeans, showing off his washboard abs. “Are you ready to put your headphones on and vibe out? Just 3 hours to go for Kudiyee Ni Teri song!” he wrote in the caption.

Akshay Kumar, sharing another poster from Kudiyee Ni Teri, asked his fans to “save your energy. An iconic vibe awaits you.” He looks dashing in a sleeveless blue puffer jacket in the picture.

Akshay Kumar and Mrunal Thakur unveiled the teaser of Kudiyee Ni Teri earlier this week. While sharing a short clip summing up the track's vibe, Akshay wrote, “This rocked my vibe…and now it's coming your way. Ready to rock with Kudiyee Ni Teri? Song drops February 9.”

Main Khiladi – the first track from the film – was released last week. It is a remake version of Akshay's song Main Khiladi Tu Anari from his 1994 film of the same name. The new version features Emraan Hashmi alongside Akshay Kumar.

Selfiee, also starring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty, is directed by Raj Mehta. It will release in cinemas on February 24.