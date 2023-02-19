Selfiee Promotion Diaries: Akshay Kumar And Emraan Hashmi Groove To Main Khiladi, Set The Stage On Fire

Akshay Kumar shared this picture. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar is on the roll these days. The actor is super busy promoting his upcoming film Selfiee. Latest stop: Pune. Now, Akshay has shared a post on Twitter encapsulating his entire experience. We could see fans gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of Akshay and his co-star Emraan Hashmi. From greeting fans to dancing to the beats of the electrifying number Main Khiladi, the clip screams fun from miles away. For the caption, the actor stated, “It's the love for you guys, our audience which brings out the best in us. Thank you, Pune for this energetic and wonderful evening.” Akshay also tagged Emraan Hashmi and added the hashtag “Selfiee in Pune.”

Thank you Pune for this energetic and wonderful evening ???? #SelfieeInPune ???????? @emraanhashmipic.twitter.com/QFUIEIWXB8 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 18, 2023

Emraan Hashmi also shared the video and wrote, “Punekars ki energy kamaal hai (Punekars are quite energetic) Thank you for celebrating Selfiee with us!” He also added, “#Selfiee in cinemas on 24th Feb.”

Selfiee is a Hindi remake of the hit Malayalam film Driving Licence. The Jean Paul Lal directorial was released in 2019. It featured Suraj Venjaramoodu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles.

Selfiee, which is directed by Raj Mehta, stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in crucial roles. The film will be released on February 24.

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, also stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Prithviraj Sukumaran is also part of this film. He will be seen as Kabir. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a remake of the hit 1998 film of the same name directed by David Dhawan. Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Raveena Tandon, and Madhuri Dixit were part of it.

Akshay Kumar will make his Marathi film debut with Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale. He will play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film.