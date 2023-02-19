Selfiee Song Kudi Chamkeeli Out. This Akshay Kumar, Diana Penty Track Is The Perfect Party Number

Still from a video shared by Akshay Kumar. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

For all Akshay Kumar fans out there, we have some superb news waiting for your attention. It is related to his upcoming film Selfiee. The actor has released the next track from the film, and oh boy. It is amazing. Presenting, Kudi Chamkeeli. It is sung, written and composed by none other than Honey Singh. Akshay Kumar and Diana Penty groove to the peppy beats of Kudi Chamkeeli. Their on-screen chemistry is a hit. The song became an instant hit on social media. Fans have shared their excitement in the comments section. Akshay has shared the latest update on Twitter and wrote, “Heere ki chamak bhi iss #KudiChamkeeli ke saamne fail hai Full Song Out Now!.”

????Heere ki chamak bhi iss #KudiChamkeeli ke saamne fail hai????

Full Song Out Now!https://t.co/708Cv9GUQG#Selfiee in cinemas on 24th Feb. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 19, 2023

You can listen to Kudi Chamkeeli here:

Before this, the makers released the electrifying track Main Khiladi. The song has been recreated for Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in Selfiee, directed by Raj Mehta. The original track featured Akshay alongside Saif Ali Khan. It is from the 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari. The song has created a lot of buzz. From Ram Charan to Salman Khan, the Main Khiladi dance challenge has everyone hooked. Ganesh Acharya, who has choreographed the song alongside Chinnilal Jayaprakash, joined Ram Charan for the Main Khiladi challenge. Along with the video, he wrote, “I am glad that you enjoyed, Ram Charan #mainkhiladituanar.”

We have the song here. Take a look:

Selfiee, which is produced by Dharma Productions,also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film - Driving Licence. It was directed by Jean Paul Lal. Selfiee will hit the theatres next week, February 24.

After Selfiee, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actor will play the role of “bade” in the film. He is joined by Tiger Shroff aka “chote” and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kabir in the movie. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a remake of the 1998 hit film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in lead roles. It was directed by David Dhawan and also featured Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, and Raveena Tandon.