To Mrunal Thakur, A 'Big, Tight Hug' From Friend Mouni Roy. See Their Instagram Exchange

Image was shared by Mouni Roy. (courtesy: kaurdalljiet)

After Mrunal Thakur's teary-eyed post on Instagram, left her fans and well-wishers worried her industry friend Mouni Roy had the sweetest message to convey to the Jersey actor. Uploading an endearing picture with Mrunal in which we see both of them sharing a hug, Mouni Roy wrote, "Remember this day . Sending my dearest M, a big tight hug and a prosecco tub full of love,". Mrunal Thakur acknowledged her friend's moving gesture and posted the picture with the reply, "Love you so much! Happy to have you in my life Mouns,".

Take a look at Mouni Roy's post:

Now see what Mrunal Thakur had to say in response:

This comes after Mrunal Thakur posted a picture of herself on Tuesday in which she could be seen in tears. Sharing the photo, Mrunal wrote a note talking about how it's okay to be "vulnerable" and "naive". "Yesterday was tough. But today I'm stronger, wiser and happy! Everybody has pages in their stories they don't read out loud but I'm choosing to read mine out loud - because maybe someone out needs to learn the lesson I learnt. Taking one day at a time! It's ok to be naive and vulnerable," read the post. The post was followed by a video in which Mrunal Thakur assured her fans that she is doing fine and revealed that the crying picture was taken when she felt "extremely low".

In the video, Mrunal can be heard saying, "That picture was taken at the time when I felt I was extremely low and couldn't make it. But today, I am happy and I made it, woohoo."

Read Mrunal's post below:

Mrunal started her acting career with the 2012 TV show Mujhse Kuchh Kehti... Yeh Khamoshiyaan. The actress has also starred in movies such as Super 30, Batla House, Dhamaka, Toofan, Jersey, Sita Ramam and many more.

Next, she will be seen in Gumraah, Pooja Meri Jaan, Pippa with Ishaan Khatter, Aankh Micholi and an untitled film with Nani.