Flipping Through The Pages Of Malaika Arora's Bali Diaries

Malaika shared this image. (courtesy: MalaikaArora)

Let's not disturb Malaika Arora. The supermodel-entrepreneur is having a great time in Bali. To keep her fans in the loop, the star has shared some lovely pictures on Instagram. In one photo, she looks stylish in a neon outfit, layered with a white shrug. Another picture features a coconut with the name of the beach club carved on it against a beautiful beach backdrop. There is also a shot of colourful fish and a tempting meal. The last slide has Malaika on the famous Bali swing. The album also features more photos from the beach with seashells, a handcrafted bag, and a sun-kissed selfie. In her caption, Malaika simply used the hashtag “Bali.”

Reacting to the post, Malaika Arora's friend, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Seema Sajdeh dropped red heart and heart-eyed faces emojis.

Malaika Arora also shared pictures and videos from her Bali vacation on her Instagram Stories. One of the frames features the sunset and a view of the beach. “Sunsets n me,” reads the text attached to the post.

Here's Malaika Arora's “Good Morning” post straight from Bali:

She also dropped a video of herself having fun on the swing.

Wait, there is more. Take a look at this picture of a lush green location with a beautiful waterfall.

Malaika Arora's travel diaries always hit the right notes with her fans. On her 48th birthday, the actress embraced her adventurous side and tried skydiving in Dubai. Of course, she shared a video of the special moment on Instagram. The side note read, “Jumped into 48 with a bang! Skydiving on my birthday was INSANE! The feeling of free-falling is indescribable. Here's to living life on the edge & it is an experience that reminded me to always chase adventure and embrace the extraordinary.”

Take a look at the video below:

Malaika Arora shared one more video from her birthday trip. “What my birthday eve looked like,” she wrote in the caption.

On the professional front, Malaika Arora was last seen as a judge on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.