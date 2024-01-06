Inside Aadar Jain And Girlfriend Alekha Advani's Bali Vacation

Aadar Jain with Alekha Advani. (courtesy: aadarjain)

Drop everything you are doing and head to Aadar Jain's Instagram profile. The actor has shared pictures from his New Year vacation in Bali, and guess who accompanied him? None other than his girlfriend, Alekha Advani. In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen sitting on a deck by the beach, posing with their drinks and enjoying the beautiful sunset. In another, Aadar and Alekha are standing by the beach making victory signs with their hands. Along with the happy album, Aadar wrote, “Until next time, Bali,” with a victory sign emoticon. In response to the post, Alekha Advani commented, “Balibooo” with a red heart emoji. Actress Rasika Dugal dropped red heart emojis.

Before this, Aadar Jain shared a set of cute pictures to mark Alekha Advani's birthday. Alekha turned 31 on December 23. The opening frame features Alekha looking stunning in an ethnic number. Next, Aadar and Alekha are seen making goofy faces. In the caption, Aadar wrote, “Happy Birthday, Babyyy,” with a balloon emoji. Responding to Aadar Jain's wish, Alekha Advani wrote, “Thank you for making it so special my baby. I love you!” with a red heart emoji.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani made their relationship Instagram official in November last year. He shared an adorable picture in which we can see Aadar and Alekha Advani holding hands. The text attached to the picture read, “Light of my life”. He added a red heart to it.

Alekha Advani was also present at the annual Christmas bash of the Kapoors, hosted at Kunal Kapoor's residence. In addition to Aadar Jain and Alekha, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Navya Nanda, and Agastya Nanda were part of the celebration.

On the work front, Aadar Jain has starred in movies Qaidi Band, Hello Charlie and Mogul.