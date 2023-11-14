Aadar Jain's Old Pic With Alekha Advani, Ex-Girlfriend Tara Sutaria Is Trending. Here's Why

The throwback pic featuring Aadar, Tara, Alekha. (Courtesy: Reddit)

It is safe to say that actor Aadar Jain and his girlfriend Alekha Advani have become the talk of the town. First, the couple turned heads for showing up hand in hand at Kareena Kapoor's Diwali bash last week. While the internet playing a guessing game over their relationship status, Aadar cleared the air on Monday. The actor made his relationship Instagram official with a loved-up image of them holding hands. Hours after this post, the internet dug up an old picture, wherein Alekha is posing with Aadar and his ex-girlfriend Tara Sutaria. The throwback picture appears to have been originally shared by Alekha on her Instagram Stories, where she has referred to herself as the “third wheel” between Tara and Aadar. In the selfie, Alekha can be seen posing in between the two. The text on the snippet reads, “Always the third wheel”.

The picture was shared on a Reddit page dedicated to Bollywood gossip along with another still of Aadar and Alekha, making an entrance at Kareena's Diwali party while holding hands. The text on the Reddit post read, “Throwback to when Alekha Advani was third wheeling with Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria.”

On Monday, Aadar Jain shared a mushy post on Instagram that appears to have confirmed his relationship with Alekha Advani. Although the picture only shows Aadar and Alekha holding hands, the actor tagged her in the image. In the caption, Aadar wrote, “Light of my life,” and added a red heart emoticon. Replying to the post Ranbir Kapoor's sister and Aadar's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahani commented, “I can't wait to meet your ‘light' [red heart emoticon]”.

Aadar's sister-in-law and Armaan Jain's wife Anissa Malhotra Jain also dropped a red heart emoticon.

Last week, Tara Sutaria in conversation with News18 confirmed that she is “single.” This was the first time that Tara, who has been under the spotlight for her dating rumours with Kartik Aaryan and Abhimanyu Dassani, addressed her breakup with Aadar Jain. During her conversation, Tara was asked to answer the most Googled questions about her: “Is Tara Sutaria in a relationship?" Responding to the same, the Ek Villain Returns star was quick to say, “I am not.”

It must be noted that back in 2020, on the occasion of Aadar Jain's birthday, Tara Sutaria made her relationship Instagram official. While sharing a mushy picture together, Tara called Aadar her “favourite person.” Along with the picture she wrote, “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person.”

Aadar Jain has worked in films like Qaidi Band and the 2021 film Hello Charlie.