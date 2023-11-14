After Viral Pics, Aadar Jain Makes It Instagram Official With Alekha Advani: 'Light Of My Life'

Aadar Jain shared this image. (Courtesy: AadarJain)

Actor Aadar Jain recently made headlines when he showed up at his cousin Kareena Kapoor's Diwali bash with Alekha Advani. The spotlight was on Aadar and Alekha as the two walked into the venue hand in hand. Now, just two days after the starry Diwali night, Aadar has shared a mushy post on Instagram that appears to have confirmed his relationship with Alekha. While the picture only shows their intertwined hands, Aadar has tagged Alekha in the loved-up post. The caption and the comments section only made it clearer that love is in the air. Sharing the picture, Aadar, who was previously in a relationship with actress Tara Sutaria, wrote, “Light of my life,” and ended with a red heart emoticon. Ranbir Kapoor's sister and Aadar's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahani was among the first ones to acknowledge the post. She wrote, “I can't wait to meet your ‘light' [red heart emoticon]”. Aadar's sister-in-law and Armaan Jain's wife Anissa Malhotra Jain also dropped a red heart emoticon. Aadhar's post comes days after Tara Sutaria confirmed that she is indeed “single” (more on that later).

The inside pictures from the Pataudi-Kapoor Diwali party went viral after they were shared by Karisma Kapoor on Instagram. In a series of pictures, Karisma can be seen posing with her family. The first image in the carousel shows the star laughing her heart out with her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor and sister Kareena Kapoor. You can also catch glimpses of Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Anissa Malhotra Jain in the album. In one of the slides, Alekha Advani is also seen posing with Alia Bhatt, Karisma, Ranbir, Aadar, Armaan Jain and Anissa.

Along with the pictures, Karisma wrote, “Family, Food and Festivities…How it started and how it ended.”

Last week, Tara Sutaria confirmed that she is indeed “single”. The actress got candid about her relationship status during her conversation with News18. Tara, who has been in the limelight for her dating rumours with Kartik Aaryan and Abhimanyu Dassani, was asked to answer the most Googled questions about her. The question: “Is Tara Sutaria in a relationship?" The actress was quick to say, “I am not.” This was the first time that Tara addressed her breakup with Aadar Jain.

It was on Aadar Jain's birthday in 2020 that Tara Sutaria made her relationship with the actor Instagram official. Calling him her “favourite person”, Tara shared a happy picture of herself with Aadar. In the note attached to the post, Tara wrote, “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person.”

On the work front, Tara Sutaria is awaiting the release of her film Apurva. The Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's directorial will premiere on Disney+Hotstar it also features Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav and Dhairya Karwa in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, Aadar Jain is known for his work in the 2017 film Qaidi Band and the 2021 film Hello Charlie.